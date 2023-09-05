Walter G. Allison Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter G. Allison, 89 of Brogan passed away at his home on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Walter Allison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit