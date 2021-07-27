Virginia
Martinez
MAY 21, 1943 — JULY 22, 2021
ONTARIO
Virginia Martinez, 78, of Ontario, Oregon passed away peacefully at her home on July 22, 2021. She was surrounded by her children and holding the hand of her devoted and loving husband of sixty years.
Virginia Martinez was born on May 21, 1943, in Pharr, Texas.
In 1961, she married Aquilino Martinez Castilleja. Soon after they moved to Ontario, Oregon where they began raising their family.
Virginia, a faithful servant of the Roman Catholic Church, dedicated her life to her faith, family, and helping others. Virginia was well known for her ability to befriend, encourage, and uplift everyone she met.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and three sisters.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Aquilino Martinez Sr. and their eight children: Marisela Martinez, Johnny Martinez (Elsa), Aquilino Martinez Jr. (Rebecca), David Martinez, Mary Ann Martinez, Janie Mendez (Jesus), Adam Martinez (Maricruz), and John Paul Martinez (Stephanie). Virginia is also survived by a sister, five brothers, and a large extended family which includes 26 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Catholic funeral service is scheduled for July 28th at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland, Idaho. Services are scheduled to begin with a rosary service at 1:00 pm, and a funeral Mass at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa, Oregon. Virginia’s final wish was for her ashes to be laid to rest with her mother, Alicia Mancha Martinez.
After the burial service, a light meal will be hosted by Corpus Christi Catholic Parish for friends and family.
The Martinez family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Reverend Father Camilo Garcia, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Eastside Florist, and Heart ‘n Home Hospice.