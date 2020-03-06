Virgil Verlin Battershell
Dec. 25, 1931 - Mar. 2, 2020
PLEASANTON, CALIF., FORMERLY OF MIDVALE
Virgil Verlin Battershell, 88, was called home to live with our Lord and Savior on March 2, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was a beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather who resided in Pleasanton, CA although he lived most of his life in Elk Grove, CA.
Virgil Verlin Battershell was born in Weiser, Idaho to Virgil Herbert Battershell and Mary Emma Warfield Battershell of Midvale, ID. He joined his older sister Alene, who he adored. Virgil attended schools in Midvale and graduated from Midvale High School in 1949. He attended Boise Junior College for one year before joining the Navy in March 1951. He was stationed in Astoria, Oregon for 18 months before being sent to Japan and the Philippines during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged in January 1955 he went to work for the American Insurance Company (later Fireman’s Fund Insurance) in Boise, ID as an insurance adjuster. After many transfers and 38 years of service, he retired in 1992 as Claims Manager.
Virgil married Mary Joanne Hemenway in December 1951 and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in December 2019. They were blessed with two sons, Rick and Steve. Virgil loved gardening, mowing the lawn and visiting with neighbors and friends. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a friendly, chatty, and helpful man. His love of his family and friends was something to admire.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Emma Battershell, his sister Alene Stokes and his brother-in-law Darrel Stokes. He is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Rick and Steve (Julie) and granddaughters Sarah, Rachel, Lisa, Emma, Holly and Beth.
Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eastside Cemetery in Midvale, ID. Condolences to the family at http://www.lienkaemper-thomason.com. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Research Association or to a charity of your choice.
