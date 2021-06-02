Viola Hansen Thompson
FEB. 18, 1932 — MAY 25, 2021
FRUITLAND
Viola was born in Loma, Colorado, on Feb. 18, 1932 to Art and Doris McLain. She had one brother, Bill McLain, deceased, and one sister, Sharon Bedell of Roseburg, OR. She graduated from Fruitland High School in 1950 and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Hansen, on Sept. 2, 1950. They had three children, Jeanne (Dave) Wood, Boise, Dick (Donna) Hansen, Massapequa, NY, and Will Hansen, Boise. Bill died in 1975 after 24 years of marriage. Mom was blessed to have the love of three more exceptional men. There were certain qualities she looked for which included loving to dance and loving to travel. She married Jim Goosey in 1977 and moved to Bozeman, MT until he passed away in 1996 after 19 years together. She moved back home to the Fruitland area and met and married John Haagensen in 1997. John passed away in 2010 after 13 years together. In 2013 mom met and married Bill Thompson and they were married over 7 years. Besides dancing and traveling, she loved to play golf, swim, was an avid bowler, loved gambling in Jackpot, watching her favorite baseball team, the Seattle Mariners, and playing cards with her family. She always told us “cheating is not winning”!
Besides taking good care of her children, she waited tables, was a telephone operator, delivered flowers for Genoways Flowers for many years, and was an Avon lady until her first husband passed away. She devoted her life to her children and enjoyed life with her husbands. She always said her family was the “Wind beneath her Wings”.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Thompson; her three children, four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren, with one on the way.
A viewing will be held from 4pm-7pm, Friday, June 4th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 5th at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth. Condolences may be made to Viola’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity, or Heart ‘n Home Hospice, that took great care of her, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.