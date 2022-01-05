Vicki Ann Beck Murphy passed away December 25, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Vicki was born on May 31, 1944, the eldest of four children born to Morgan and Mary Ann Beck of Ontario. She graduated from Ontario High School in 1962 and from Gonzaga University in 1966. While at Gonzaga she was among the first group of students to spend a year in Florence, Italy, on the study abroad program.
Vicki married Daniel Murphy, also from Ontario, on September 3, 1966, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario.
Dan’s work with Westinghouse Electric Corporation took them to California and then to Denver, Colorado. Dan started his own business, Turgenaux in Denver. Vicki taught language arts and was the school librarian at Annunciation Catholic School.
Following Dan’s death in 2008, and her retirement from Annunciation, Vicki relocated to Iowa, then Alaska to be closer to her three grandchildren.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Mary Ann Beck and her husband, Dan. She is survived by children Matthew (Brenda) of Thornton, Colorado, and Molly (Mick) and grandchildren of Fairbanks, Alaska; brothers Greg, Ontario, and Jerry (Dominique), Portland; and sister, Betsy (John) McTear, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
There will be a memorial service in Ontario this summer.
Those wishing to may send donations in her name to: Annunciation School, 3536 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205, or Meals on Wheels-The Fairbanks Senior Center, North Star Council on Aging, Inc. 1424 Moore Street, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701.
