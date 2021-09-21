On, September 17, 2021, Vernon “Leroy” Kee, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86 in Baker City Oregon.
Leroy was born on January 2, 1935, in Louisburg, Missouri, to Albert and Laura Campbell Kee. The family moved to Ventura California when he was two years old. He attended High School and college in Ventura. He excelled in all sports. Leroy received a football scholarship to Cal Poly Tech however instead of playing football he enlisted in the United States Army in 1956. Prior to being shipped overseas he married Deanna Sims on September 1, 1956, in Albuquerque NW. He was stationed in Germany and was joined several months later by Deanna. Together they explored the German countryside, the castles, and the culture.
After leaving the military Leroy began his career with the Bell Telephone Company. Eventually moving to Baker City to work for Pacific Northwest Bell. He continued his employment with the telephone until retiring in 1990.
Leroy had a passion for hunting and sports, he could talk for hours about both. He and his hunting partner Gary Hester spent many days together walking the steep hills of the Elkhorn mountains looking for elk. Leroy traveled to Utah for several successful mule deer hunts.
Leroy enjoyed his four Grandchildren. He and Deanna took a huge part in raising all four of them to be productive hard- working people.
Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and his mother, Laura. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Deanna, his three children, Mike Kee (Mary Jo), Edie Palmer (Jeff), and Glen Kee (Amy). Grandchild Megan Kee, Chelsea Massingale (Buddy), Ryan Kee, Delaney Lane (Dustin) and great grandson Luke Massingale.
There will be no funeral service held. Arrangements will be through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.