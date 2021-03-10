Vernon Burch Montgomery
APRIL 23, 1925 — MARCH 8, 2021
ONTARIO
Escaped Covid but succumbed to Congestive Heart Failure
Vernon Burch Montgomery (Known as Vern) was born in a small area called Antelope Idaho, now known as Ririe, Idaho, to Jerold Stevens and Melba Clifford Montgomery, He is third to the oldest of ten children. Soon they moved to Buhl, Idaho, Twin Falls, and back to Buhl, where he grew up.
When he was about eight years old and in the 2nd grade. He severely injured his arm from falling off some boards on the chicken house, which his mother had told them not to do. He got caught on a wire sticking out on a board and he could not get down, so he hung there until finally his mom came looking for him and found him hanging there. His arm swelled and kept hurting. The doctor tried to get the infection out but was unsuccessful. His parents took him to Idaho Falls and then his mother was prompted to take him to Primary Children’s hospital in Salt Lake City where the doctors were finally able to take out the infected parts of the bone. His arm never grew longer from the shoulder to his elbow, but it healed and was useful. His mother’s faith and prayers were answered, and Vern was eventually able to return to his normal childhood. He grew in great faith and knew that his Heavenly Father had healed him.
In 1945, Vern moved to Pendleton, Oregon, to attend a welding school. When he returned, he got a job driving a grocery truck. From 1947 to 1949, he served in the Western Canadian Mission in the areas of Edmonton, Alberta and Calgar0y for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. When Vern returned home he worked for several farmers and had a job working for Earl Winegar in the packing shed.
In 1950, at a church dance in the Letha, Idaho, he was introduced to Joy Dyas. When Vernon asked her for a dance, it was the beginning of a lovely romance. He asked her to marry him on Valentine’s Day. They were married in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple on May 23, 1950. A years later they had their first child Verna Joy.
Vern and Joy moved to Kennewick WA where their first son was born. In Kennewick, Vern worked on a rock crushing crew where they built the road from Othello to Moses Lake. Their 2nd child, a son, Phillip, was born here. Not long afterwards they returned to Ontario and took over running the family farm. They lived in a cinder block house and farmed. Dad began working at Ore Ida Foods, they added 3 more children to the family. Dennis, Allen, and Rhonda.
Vern worked at Ore-Ida for about 30 years and farmed at the same time. When he retired from Ore-Ida, he was finally able to be a full-time farmer.
In May of 1993 Vern and Joy were able to serve a mission to the Mt. Shasta California area for a year. After their mission, they started travelling. They thought they would find a place to retire for the winter months. They found a house in Dolan Springs. Eventually, they sold this property and decided they were getting too old to travel. Vern was a very spiritual man always sharing his testimony and mission experiences with his family and friends. He was always sharing the gospel with anyone he could invite into his home. He loved his family and was a hard worker, always providing for them and supporting them in what they did. He believed in hard work and taught his children to work on the farm; teaching them the value of hard work. Although he taught us to work hard, he also loved to have fun going fishing, water skiing, and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jerold and Melba, three brothers Cliff, Lavere, Jim and two sisters Julia and Lois. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joy Montgomery and his 5 children Verna (Chuck) Pike, Phillip (Nita) Montgomery, Dennis (Debbie) Montgomery, Allen (Tonia) Montgomery all of Ontario, Oregon and Rhonda (John) Banks of Chesterfield, Idaho,
19 Grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and one great-great grandchild.
The funeral will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Stake Center) on NW 4th Avenue starting at 1:00 p.m. Viewing will be from Noon to 1:00pm. He will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario, OR.
Arrangements under the direction of Haren-Wood, Ontario.