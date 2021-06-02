Verna Pearl Landen
OCT. 20, 1944 — MAY 25, 2021
PAYETTE
Verna Pearl Landen, 76, of Payette, passed away Tuesday May 25, 2021 in Meridian. Funeral Service will be held Friday June 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Highway Assembly 100 S. Whitley Drive, Fruitland Idaho 83619. Graveside Service will be Friday June 4, 2021 at 2:30 Riverside Cemetery, Payette, ID.
Verna Pearl Landen, was born in Oklahoma on her Aunts Farm in 1944. Verna and her Family moved to the California Desert in 1955. She later met the love of her Life, Ben Landen, whom she called “MY LOVE”. They were married for “51 years, 1 month & 6 days” as she would say.
Ben & Verna loved to travel and explore together. Verna was a devout Christian that loved God with all of her heart. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School & Children’s Church putting on puppet shows for the kids.
She also had various jobs working in the church cafeteria & Thrift Store, Sun Bridge & SICHA.
Verna was an excellent home maker & Mom to ALL! She had the sweetest heart of love, a big smile on her face, a twinkle in her eye and a prayer waiting for you. She was willing to help others however she could. She never met a stranger and will be missed by so many.
Ben & Verna moved around from California to Idaho finally settling in Payette, Idaho for the last 42 years.
She is survived by their Son, Bruce Landen; Daughter, Laura Landen; Twin Grandsons: Josh (Casey) Cunliffe, Andrew (Jamie) Cunliffe; Great Grandson: Carson; Brother: Monroe Eslick; Twin Sister: Virginia (Tom) Lucas; Sister: Sue (Jaun) DeLaCruz; Jim (Alinda) Beiter; And many nieces & nephews.
She is preceded to Heaven by: Love of her life/ Husband, Bernard H. Landen; Mother: Launa Beiter/ Stepfather Lester Beiter; Father: Walter Eslick; Sister-in-law Barbara Eslick.