Verlo Wayne Bush (Jr.) passed away on September 30th, 2021, after returning home from a cross-country haul as a truck driver, a job he cared about doing right. Born May 18th, 1976, Jr. dedicated his life to family and friends, showed loved ones an abundance of kindness, and molded people into better versions of themselves. Simple pleasures like laughter, quality time, and quirky nicknames for everyone he knew are what Jr. silently left us with, and we mourn his absence, accepting that the world is less wholesome without him in it. We miss him. But he is no longer in pain. And for that, we thank God for welcoming Jr. into His Heavenly Home, where he has moved on from gentle giant to guardian angel.
In addition to unconditionally loving his people and work, Jr. also enjoyed fishing, RC cars, and making people laugh. He discovered these life joys during childhood while growing up in Rainier, Oregon, and he brought these things with him when he moved to Weiser, Idaho, where he lived for over 20 years. He had many nicknames, like Tiny, Juggar, J, JR, and QX.
Surviving Jr. are his parents Verlo Sr. and Brenda Bush; girlfriend, Michelle Sams (and family); sister Trica Swank (Bud); nephew Levi Swank; nieces Grace and Hannah Swank; and a multitude of friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. These relatives were all very close to Jr., chiefly because he was the gentlest man who ever lived.
Services will be at Weiser Christian Church on October 23rd, 2021, at 4pm, with fellowship afterward.
