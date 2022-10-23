BOISE – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announces the formation of the District of Idaho’s COVID‑19 Fraud Task Force and highlights the District of Idaho’s ongoing efforts to combat pandemic‑related fraud. Those efforts have included complementary actions by the Criminal, Civil, and Asset Recovery Divisions, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“The Task Force represents a continuation of my office’s commitment to combatting pandemic‑related fraud,” stated U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “It brings together a broad group of law enforcement agencies with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”

