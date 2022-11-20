Tressie Bozman Worley passed away at her home in Oakdale, California on November 13, 2022, at the age of 90. Tressie was born in Harrison, Arkansas on August 9, 1932. She moved to Burley, Idaho with her parents in 1940 and then to Payette in 1942. Tressie attended schools in Payette and graduated from the local high school. On May 23, 1951, she married Dale Worley.
Mom and Dad farmed on the Oregon Slope for 12 years before moving to California. Once in California, Mom moved to various towns while Dad worked in diversion tunnels. They moved to Knights Ferry, California in 1969 and lived happily there for 46 years. In 2015, Mom moved to Oakdale. Mom loved to travel and after her retirement from Hunts, she and Dad traveled throughout the United States including trips to Alaska and also enjoying seeing the sights of Canada and Mexico. In addition to traveling, Mom loved to go to yards sales to find items she just had to have.
Tressie is survived by her four daughters, Lora Miles of Sonora, CA, Lois Swenson of San Jose/Oakdale, CA, Lynn (Jerry) Robinson of Tacoma, WA, and Cindy Worley (Ed Keeler) of Oakdale, CA, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren and sister-in laws Georgia Coleman and Jean Matson. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents Guy and Jessie Bozman, granddaughter Rochelle Robinson, son-in-law Sid Miles, and her double cousin Oval Henry (OH) Smith.
Services will be held on Monday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. at Shaffer-Jensen Memorial Chapel in Payette with burial following at Riverside Memorial Park. Remembrances may be made in Tressie’s name to Bible Baptist Church, 118 Main St, Payette, ID 83661 or Community United Methodist Church, 1480 Poplar Avenue, Oakdale, CA 95361.
