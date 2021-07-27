Toshiko (Fujita) Uchida
NOV. 12, 1922 — JULY 22, 2021
ONTARIO
Toshiko (Fujita) Uchida, 98, of Ontario, Oregon passed away July 22, 2021, at a local assisted living facility with her family by her side. Toshiko was born November 12, 1922, in Auburn, Washington to Seijiro and Haru Fujita. She was one of eleven children, 5 sisters and 5 brothers.
Like many Nisei children, Toshiko and her siblings attended English schools during the day, followed by Japanese classes in the late afternoon. During the war, the Fujita family was sent to Pinedale, California, Tule Lake, California, and finally to Minidoka, Idaho. Toshiko worked in the camp library at Tule Lake and in the administration office of the Minidoka schools. Her attention to details and organizing skills have been shared with her children and grandchildren.
Toshiko married Sam Uchida on December 22, 1945, in Payette, Idaho and lived in Vale, Oregon. ln 1950, Sam and Toshiko purchased property in Ontario, Oregon where they resided until their passing.
Toshiko was an active member of the Community Methodist Church (now Ontario Community Church). She was the church treasurer, Sunday School teacher and was involved in the annual church bazaar.
She was a 4-H leader, Cub Scout den leader, and spent many hours following her grandchildren’s activities. Toshiko was an avid gardener and won an award at the Malheur County Fair for her flower arrangements.
Toshiko was a member of the Nisei Women’s Golf Association and enjoyed the many hours of golfing and playing Shanghai in the clubhouse. She was also a lifetime member of the Snake River Japanese American Citizen League.
Toshiko enjoyed cooking and shared her signature dishes of peanut brittle, wontons, and Hawaiian style ribs with her family and friends.
Toshiko was predeceased by her husband, Sam, parents, sisters (Fuiye Fujita, Yaeko Namba), and brothers (Kiyoshi, Nobuichi, George, Frank, and Jack). She is survived by her daughter Christine Matsui (Jerry) of Eugene, Oregon and son, David Uchida (Suzie) of Ontario; three grandsons and spouses, Jonathan Matsui (Bryan) of Natick, MA, Tommy Uchida (Shannon) and Marcus Uchida (Diane) of Beaverton, Oregon, and sisters Suteko Fujino, Tomeko Koga, and Kimiko Yano (Hesa).
The family would like to thank Dr. Isaac Elam, Nyssa Gardens Assisted Living facility, and Encompass Hospice for all the love and excellent care they provided for their mother.
A private family committal will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Condolences to the family at www.lienkaemper-thomason.com