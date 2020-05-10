Toshi Takami
Aug. 1, 1918 - Dec. 23, 2019
FORMERLY OF ONTARIO
Toshi Takami passed away peacefully at Coronado Heights Senior Living, Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 23, 2019, at the age of 101. She was born in Seattle, Washington to Kumekichi and Toku Yamane who were farmers. Toshi graduated from Seattle’s Grover Cleveland High School and worked in Tacoma until the beginning of World War II.
During the war, Toshi, her parents and her two older siblings were interned at the Minidoka Relocation Camp in southern Idaho. While there, she worked in the camp’s post office. Upon release, Toshi’s family settled in the Ontario area where she met and married Harry Y. Takami in 1947. They remained in Ontario where they raised their four children.
Toshi sewed and liked to grow flowers. She also enjoyed her friends at the Buddhist church where she participated in many activities.
Toshi was preceded in death by her husband Harry, son Roger, sister Kay and brother Jim. She is survived by her daughter Darlene in Charlestown, MA, son Don (Cherie) in Washougal, WA, and son Steven (Joan) in Henderson, NV.
Toshi will be interred next to her husband at Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario, at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.