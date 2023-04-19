Tommy Dwayne Mendes, 59. Tommy was born June 7, 1963 in Orange County, CA, son of Bobbi Huebner and Tom Mendes. Tommy passed away at Evanston Regional Hospital in WY on March 06, 2023.
Tommy married the Love of his Life Patty Oliver Jan. 1 2004 in Nyssa OR.
Tommy had 8 kids. Mike, Coda, and Crystal from previous relationships and then Frank, Bryce, Zek, Cadi and Jake with Patty. Currently there are 10+ grandkids.
Tommy was an Army Veteran, a musical genius, and a devoted husband and father. He loved his beautiful wife Patty Rae with all his heart. He often would say he was the luckiest man alive. Tommy and Patty were starting to remodel their new home (grandpa Ray's house) in Nyssa where they were to finish raising the kids while making memories with the family Tommy was a working mans musician, his guitars were his pride and joy and he truly enjoyed being a part of the show. Tommy played in many bands, wrote some songs and spent a lot of time on the road. It was on the road where he met many of his lifelong friends. Besides touring his own gigs, Tommy set up for many big name bands. For the last 20 years, Tommy was part of the Nyssa Church of the Nazarene worship team. While living in Nyssa Tommy Worked for Champion in Parma and Lighting Feeders in Nyssa.
Tommy is survived by his wife Patty Rae Mendes, his children, grandchildren, his mom and dad, Bobbi & Danny Huebner, siblings, in-laws Pat & Kathy Oliver, Patty's brothers Neil and Joe, and many aunts and uncles.
Tommy is preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad, grandpa Ray, and his niece Brianna.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Tommy on Saturday, April 29th, 11am at the Nyssa Church of the Nazarene.
