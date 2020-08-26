Todd Leslie York
Sept. 10, 1969 - Aug. 20, 2020
FRUITLAND
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Todd York, loving husband and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 50.
Todd was born on September 10, 1969 in Ontario, Oregon to Albert York and Yvonne (Condie) York. Todd attended Fruitland schools and graduated in 1988. After high school he went to work briefly for Henggeler Packing, then worked at Bonneville Production (the Coke Plant) as a security guard with his high school friends Mike Belisle and Kurt Kissell. In October of 1988, he met and began dating the love of his life, Kristie Grimes. They were married on October 19, 1990. Todd and Kristie welcomed their first child, Matt, on January 16, 1993, and their second child, Brittany, joined the family on July 19, 1995. Todd and Kristie spent the next 30 years raising their family and making memories together. They made their home in Fruitland.
Todd went to work at Woodgrain Millwork in 1989. He was a dedicated employee at Woodgrain for over 30 years. In that time he worked with many relatives and made countless friends. He worked his way up through the ranks and was a window plant coordinator at the time of his death. Todd’s work ethic and easygoing personality earned the respect of his colleagues and friends alike. He especially enjoyed working with his cousin and very good friend, Kevin Husfloen.
Todd had a passion for sports. He loved basketball, baseball, and football. He could always be seen flying the colors of his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent countless hours watching games and debating with his son Matt about who’s team was the best, or which individual player was the best. Todd also enjoyed camping, fishing, and hosting friends and family at his home for barbeques.
The most important thing in Todd’s life was his family. He was a very dedicated and supportive husband and father. He would prioritize spending time with his family above everything else. He was incredibly proud of his kids’ achievements and his love for his family was infectious. He especially enjoyed the holidays. Todd would sometimes start playing and singing Christmas music as early as July. He was also an avid card player and always looked forward to the annual family cribbage tournament at his brother Eric’s house. On the occasions that Todd would win, he took great delight in reminding everyone about it for months.
Todd will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his fierce loyalty to his family and friends, his calm demeanor, and his willingness to always help others when in need.
Todd was preceded in death by his older brother and best friend, Albert York Jr.; his father-in law, Gary Grimes; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife Kristie; his son Matt (Brooke) York, his daughter Brittany; his mother Yvonne; his brother and best friend, Eric (Christy) York; his sister Sheri (Van) Carlson; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 10 am at Park View Cemetery, New
Plymouth. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Todd’s family at www.shafferjensen.com.
