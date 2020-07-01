Melvin Ray Benzon
Melvin Ray Benzon, 81, of Fruitland, died June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Isrrael Cuevas Jr.
Isrrael Cuevas Jr., 33, of Weiser, died June 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dean D. Fairchild
Dean D. Fairchild, 86, of Midvale, died June 26, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Keith L. McGehee
Keith L. McGehee, 84, of Fruitland, died June 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
William M. Toombs Jr.
William M. Toombs Jr., 74, of Payette, died June 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.