Melvin Ray Benzon

Melvin Ray Benzon, 81, of Fruitland, died June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Isrrael Cuevas Jr.

Isrrael Cuevas Jr., 33, of Weiser, died June 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Dean D. Fairchild

Dean D. Fairchild, 86, of Midvale, died June 26, 2020, in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Keith L. McGehee

Keith L. McGehee, 84, of Fruitland, died June 30, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

William M. Toombs Jr.

William M. Toombs Jr., 74, of Payette, died June 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

