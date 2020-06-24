Donna Lorene Farley
Donna Lorene Farley, 86, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario and Payette, died June 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Kim A. Lee
Kim A. Lee, 68, of Ontario, died June 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Keith Meacham
Keith Meacham, 84, of Vale, died June 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
John L. VanHooser
John L. VanHooser, 83, of Fruitland, died June 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
