Donna Lorene Farley

Donna Lorene Farley, 86, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario and Payette, died June 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Kim A. Lee

Kim A. Lee, 68, of Ontario, died June 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Keith Meacham

Keith Meacham, 84, of Vale, died June 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

John L. VanHooser

John L. VanHooser, 83, of Fruitland, died June 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

