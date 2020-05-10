Martina Echanis

Martina Echanis, 95, of Ontario, died May 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

Toni Lyn Wright

Toni Lyn Wright, 71, of Ontario, died May 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

