Sue I. Braguy
Sue I. Braguy, 81, of Vale, died March 30, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
James A. Davidson
James A. Davidson, 94, of Payette, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Norman L. Folkee
Norman L. Folkee, 90, of Payette, died March 28, 2020. Private services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Dale Hayward Myers
Dale Hayward Myers, 86, of New Plymouth, died March 27, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Nadine Russell
Nadine Russell, 84, longtime resident of Fruitland and Payette, died March 28, 2020, at the Royal Villa Assisted Living Facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
George J. Volmer
George J. Volmer, 41, of Payette, died March 27, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.