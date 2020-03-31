Sue I. Braguy

Sue I. Braguy, 81, of Vale, died March 30, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

James A. Davidson

James A. Davidson, 94, of Payette, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Norman L. Folkee

Norman L. Folkee, 90, of Payette, died March 28, 2020. Private services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Dale Hayward Myers

Dale Hayward Myers, 86, of New Plymouth, died March 27, 2020, at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Nadine Russell

Nadine Russell, 84, longtime resident of Fruitland and Payette, died March 28, 2020, at the Royal Villa Assisted Living Facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

George J. Volmer

George J. Volmer, 41, of Payette, died March 27, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

