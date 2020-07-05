Today's notices Jul 5, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Carl Elbert KochsmeierCarl Elbert Kochsmeier, 84, of Vale, died June 30, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Elbert Kochsmeier Arrangement Lienkaemper Chapel Care Facility Today Direction Notice Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest news updates right to your inbox Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Get the latest digital edition from the Independent Enterprise You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your Obituary Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your obituary and service information for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit
