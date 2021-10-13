Helen June Pinkham

Helen June Pinkham, 84, of Fruitland, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2021, at a care facility in Payette. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Fruitland.

James Raymond Hammond

James Raymond Hammond, 82, of Vale, died Sept. 30, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral & Cremation Services.

Clark A. Randall

Clark A. Randall, 88, of Ontario, died Oct. 7, 2021 at home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags