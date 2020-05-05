Shirley Ann Giacomo

Shirley Ann Giacomo, 73, of Payette, died May 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Clara R. Glascock

Clara R. Glascock, 98, of Nyssa, died May 4, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Leeman Arthur White

Leeman Arthur White, 81, of Fruitland, died May 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

