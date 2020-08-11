Ophelia D. Collins

Ophelia D. Collins, 90, of Payette, died Aug. 7,2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

George Purdin

George Purdin, 53, of Payette, died Aug. 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Edith Elizabeth Wisner

Edith Elizabeth Wisner, 97, formerly of New Plymouth, died Aug. 7, 2020, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

