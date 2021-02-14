Janice A. Garman
Janice A. Garman, 87, of Fruitland, died Feb. 10, 2021, at home. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Larry Howard Harsh
Larry Howard Harsh, 81, of Payette, died Feb. 11, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Jesse Carl Malchow
Jesse Carl Malchow, 66, of Vale, died Feb. 9, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Nyssa. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
