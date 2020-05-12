Loretta Dillon

Loretta Dillon, 88, of Weiser, died May 7, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert C. Hopkins

Robert C. Hopkins,

95, of Parma, died May 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel.

Jeffery D. Hurd

Jeffery D. Hurd, 57, of Ontario, died May 7, 2020, at a hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise.

Wayne Palmer

Wayne Palmer, 88, of Ontario, died May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

