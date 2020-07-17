Anastacio C. ‘Don’ Gonzales

Anastacio C. “Don” Gonzales, 97, of Ontario, died July 15, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Donald M.B. Vandeweghe

Donald M.B. Vandeweghe, 78, of Vale, died July 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Tags

Load comments