Minerva T. Lopez
Minerva T. Lopez, 83, of Ontario, formerly of Nyssa, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Timothy E. Warden
Timothy E. Warden, 66, of Payette, died March 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
