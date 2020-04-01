Minerva T. Lopez

Minerva T. Lopez, 83, of Ontario, formerly of Nyssa, died March 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Timothy E. Warden

Timothy E. Warden, 66, of Payette, died March 29, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

