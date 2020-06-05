Shirley Halsey

Shirley Halsey, 70, of Fruitland, died May 27, 2020, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Lawrence V. Martin

Lawrence V. Martin, 77, of Fruitland, died May 23, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Lanelle Marie Williams

Lanelle Marie Williams, 73, of Vale, died June 1, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

