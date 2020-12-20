Joyce Baer
Joyce Mae Baer, 99, formally of Fruitland, died Dec. 11, 2020 at her home in Colville, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-wood Funeral Chapel in Payette, Idaho.
Jack Myer
Jack Myer, 80, of Weiser, died Dec. 14, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Mitsu Ogami
Mitsu A. Ogami, 91, of Weiser, died Dec. 14, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
