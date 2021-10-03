James Scott Bolen

James Scott Bolen, 66, of Nyssa, died September 29, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Richard Vernon Brown

Richard Vernon Brown, 90, of Payette, died Sept. 30, 2021 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.