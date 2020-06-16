Ella Lucinda Josephson

Ella Lucinda Josephson, 93, of Fruitland, died June 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Robert Lee Moore

Robert Lee Moore, 81, of Ontario, died June 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

