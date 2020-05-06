John Melvin DePonte

John Melvin DePonte, 82, of Ontario, died May 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Sharon Laughlin

Sharon Laughlin, 70, of Weiser, died May 4, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Scott A. Votaw

Scott A. Votaw, 56, of Ontario, died April 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor.

