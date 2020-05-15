Austin Leroy Barton

Austin Leroy Barton, 93, of Vale, died May 13, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Alice Joyce Gipson

Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario, died May 13, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tyler J. Hardy

Tyler J. Hardy, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Payette, died May 10, 2020, as a result of a dirt bike accident. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

