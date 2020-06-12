Michael Steven McConnaha

Michael Steven McConnaha, 73, of Kaiser, Oregon, formerly of Ontario, died June 9, 2020 at a Salem hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Brandy Ann Allender-Perry

Brandy Ann Allender-Perry, 42, of Nampa, formerly of Payette, died June 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Patricia Westling

Patricia Westling, 72, of Payette, formerly of New Plymouth, died June 8, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

