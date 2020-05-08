Dennis Nyberg

Dennis Nyberg, 68, of Weiser, died May 4, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Margaret ‘Peggy’ VanWart

Margaret “Peggy” VanWart, 77, of New Meadows, died May 5, 2020, in New Meadows. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

