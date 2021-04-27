Jackline R. Burchard
Jackline R. Burchard, 77, of Ontario, died April 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Wanda Faye Cook
Wanda Faye Cook, 72, of Ontario, died April 23, 2021, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation, Nampa.
Paul H. Ogburn
Paul H. Ogburn, 92, of Fruitland, died April 23, 2021, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Allen Henry Solterbeck
Allen Henry Solterbeck, 98, of Payette, died April 23, 2021, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.