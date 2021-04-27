Jackline R. Burchard

Jackline R. Burchard, 77, of Ontario, died April 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Wanda Faye Cook

Wanda Faye Cook, 72, of Ontario, died April 23, 2021, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation, Nampa.

Paul H. Ogburn

Paul H. Ogburn, 92, of Fruitland, died April 23, 2021, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Allen Henry Solterbeck

Allen Henry Solterbeck, 98, of Payette, died April 23, 2021, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

