John Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Friend

John Kenneth “Kenny” Friend, 73, of Ontario, died Aug. 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Gloria Carol Packer

Gloria Carol Packer, 79, of Fruitland, died Aug. 5, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Isabel Arista Rodriguez

Isabel Arista Rodriguez, 69, of Nyssa, died Aug. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Gary K. Shoemaker

Gary K. Shoemaker, 83, of Nampa, formerly of Fruitland, died Aug. 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Irvin D. Topliff

Irvin D. Topliff, 97, of Nyssa, died Aug. 5, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Jesse V. Vega

Jesse V. Vega, 60, of Ontario, died Aug. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Tags

Load comments