John Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Friend
John Kenneth “Kenny” Friend, 73, of Ontario, died Aug. 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Gloria Carol Packer
Gloria Carol Packer, 79, of Fruitland, died Aug. 5, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Isabel Arista Rodriguez
Isabel Arista Rodriguez, 69, of Nyssa, died Aug. 4, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Gary K. Shoemaker
Gary K. Shoemaker, 83, of Nampa, formerly of Fruitland, died Aug. 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Irvin D. Topliff
Irvin D. Topliff, 97, of Nyssa, died Aug. 5, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Jesse V. Vega
Jesse V. Vega, 60, of Ontario, died Aug. 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.