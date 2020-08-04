Daniel Delbert Ledington
Daniel Delbert Ledington, 68, of Ontario, died July 30, 2020 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, OR. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Mary Haruka Nakamura
Mary Haruka Nakamura, 96, of Ontario, died Aug. 2, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Emma Ruth Petterson
Emma Ruth Petterson, 95, of Nyssa, died Aug. 1, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
William Alexander Tater
William Alexander Tater, 80, of Weiser, died August 3, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Leroy Wickham
Leroy Wickham, 81, of Fruitland, died Aug. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Lora L. Wright
Lora L. Wright, died Aug. 2, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
