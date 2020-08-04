Daniel Delbert Ledington

Daniel Delbert Ledington, 68, of Ontario, died July 30, 2020 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, OR. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Mary Haruka Nakamura

Mary Haruka Nakamura, 96, of Ontario, died Aug. 2, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Emma Ruth Petterson

Emma Ruth Petterson, 95, of Nyssa, died Aug. 1, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

William Alexander Tater

William Alexander Tater, 80, of Weiser, died August 3, 2020, in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Leroy Wickham

Leroy Wickham, 81, of Fruitland, died Aug. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Lora L. Wright

Lora L. Wright, died Aug. 2, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

