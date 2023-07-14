Today's Notices Jul 14, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Frances ColemanMary Frances Coleman, 57, of Fruitland, died peacefully July 12, 2023 in Boise, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Lawrence Alfred MartellLawrence Alfred Martell, 70, of Ontario, died peacefully July 10, 2023 in Nampa, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Rex WinegarRex Winegar, 85, of Weiser, died July 7, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Unions Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit