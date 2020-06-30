Guadalupe Amaya

Guadalupe Amaya, 87, of Ontario, died June 27, 2020, at a hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Clyde Frank Gross

Clyde Frank Gross, 84, of New Plymouth, died June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Ivan Guyer

Ivan Guyer, 70, Nampa, formerly of Weiser, died June 28, 2020, at a group home in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

Jose Islas Rodriguez

Jose Islas Rodriguez, 83, of Ontario, died June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

