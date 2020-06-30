Guadalupe Amaya
Guadalupe Amaya, 87, of Ontario, died June 27, 2020, at a hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Clyde Frank Gross
Clyde Frank Gross, 84, of New Plymouth, died June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Ivan Guyer
Ivan Guyer, 70, Nampa, formerly of Weiser, died June 28, 2020, at a group home in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.
Jose Islas Rodriguez
Jose Islas Rodriguez, 83, of Ontario, died June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.