Robert Darrell Brown

Robert Darrell Brown, 71, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Barbara Gipson

Barbara Gipson, 94, of Harper, died Aug. 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Lloyd Farrell Rawlings

Lloyd Farrell Rawlings, 80, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 13, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

