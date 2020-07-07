Linda Avila
Linda Avila, 58, of Weiser, died June 27, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Robert A. Naillon
Robert A. Naillon, 73, of Ontario, died June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Javier Nuci-Olivos
Javier Nuci-Olivos, 62, of Weiser, died June 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Jimmie Henry Reed
Jimmie Henry Reed, 80, of Vale, died July 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Dari S. Smith
Dari S. Smith, 75, of Ontario, died July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
