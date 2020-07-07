Linda Avila

Linda Avila, 58, of Weiser, died June 27, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert A. Naillon

Robert A. Naillon, 73, of Ontario, died June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Javier Nuci-Olivos

Javier Nuci-Olivos, 62, of Weiser, died June 26, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Jimmie Henry Reed

Jimmie Henry Reed, 80, of Vale, died July 4, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Dari S. Smith

Dari S. Smith, 75, of Ontario, died July 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

