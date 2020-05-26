Juanita M. Hall

Juanita M. Hall, 83, of New Plymouth, died May 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Roy ‘Sonny’ Long

Roy “Sonny” Long, 72, of Council, died May 19, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Bernard Parton

Bernard Parton, 85, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Kimi Kudo Rice

Kimi Kudo Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

