Juanita M. Hall
Juanita M. Hall, 83, of New Plymouth, died May 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Roy ‘Sonny’ Long
Roy “Sonny” Long, 72, of Council, died May 19, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Bernard Parton
Bernard Parton, 85, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Kimi Kudo Rice
Kimi Kudo Rice, 92, of New Plymouth, died May 25, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.
