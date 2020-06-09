Daniel Jay Johnson

Daniel Jay Johnson, 54, of Huntington, died June 6, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Frances Lucile Steele

Frances Lucile Steele, 99, of Meridian, formerly of Ontario, died June 5, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Eric Trujillo

Eric Trujillo, 53, of Fruitland, died June 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

