Vern A. Gunderson

Vern A. Gunderson, 94, of Boise, formerly of Ontario, died April 29, 2020, at an area care home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson

Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson, 92, of Adrian, died April 30, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

