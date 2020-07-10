Harry Allen Phillips

Harry Allen Phillips, 77, of Ontario, died July 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Penny L. Rooks

Penny L. Rooks, 74, of Ontario, died July 8, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

