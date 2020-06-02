Mary Ellyn McCray

Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Karan Mae Ward

Karan Mae Ward, 76, of Nyssa, died May 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Tags

Load comments