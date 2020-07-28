Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw
Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw, 82, of Ontario, died July 25, 2020, at a local care home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Thomas Kenneth Cronk
Thomas Kenneth Cronk, 55, of Caldwell, died July 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
William ‘Bill’ Duyn
William “Bill” Duyn, 87, of Huntington, died July 25, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel.
Robert Kido
Robert Kido, 88, of Ontario, died July 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Jack F. Sams
Jack F. Sams, 77, of Ontario, died July 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Shirley May Smith
Shirley May Smith, 75, of Nyssa, died July 25, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.