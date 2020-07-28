Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw

Jimmy Tom Norman Bradshaw, 82, of Ontario, died July 25, 2020, at a local care home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Thomas Kenneth Cronk

Thomas Kenneth Cronk, 55, of Caldwell, died July 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

William ‘Bill’ Duyn

William “Bill” Duyn, 87, of Huntington, died July 25, 2020, at Settler’s Park Assisted Living Community in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel.

Robert Kido

Robert Kido, 88, of Ontario, died July 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Jack F. Sams

Jack F. Sams, 77, of Ontario, died July 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Shirley May Smith

Shirley May Smith, 75, of Nyssa, died July 25, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

