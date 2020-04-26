Duane L. DeLong
Duane L. DeLong, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Richard Dale Hemenway
Richard Dale Hemenway, 78, of Payette, died April 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Dollie L. Wiggins
Dollie L. Wiggins, 88, of Ontario, died April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Betty Jo Wright
Betty Jo Wright, 88, of Ontario, died April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
