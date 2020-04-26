Duane L. DeLong

Duane L. DeLong, 82, of Vale, died April 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Richard Dale Hemenway

Richard Dale Hemenway, 78, of Payette, died April 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Dollie L. Wiggins

Dollie L. Wiggins, 88, of Ontario, died April 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Betty Jo Wright

Betty Jo Wright, 88, of Ontario, died April 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

