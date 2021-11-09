Don Nielsen

Don Nielsen, 85, of Ontario, died Nov. 7, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Socorro C. Sanchez

Socorro C. Sanchez, 67, of Weiser, died Nov. 3, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

